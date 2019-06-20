Donate To The Greater Cleveland Food Bank At The O.A.R. Show On Tuesday

The Jeremiah Show invites you to be a Q104 Hunger Hero and help us raise 40,000 meals in 40 days for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

They’ll be all over Northeast Ohio collecting food and invite you to join them on Tuesday before the O.A.R. Concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Bring a nonperishable food item or make a donation on site. Q104 will be set up right inside the gates

Plus, everyone who donates that evening will be eligible to get their seats upgraded that evening!

Not going to the show but still want to be a hunger hero? Donate right now.