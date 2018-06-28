Dunkin' Donuts' New Donut Fries Coming Next Week!

June 28, 2018
Features
Summer

You've probably wondered why there aren't Donut Fries at Dunkin' Donuts yet, but now, no worries.

The new Donut Fries are coming next week starting on the 2nd. You'll get five for two bucks and apparently they will only be around for a limited time.

But take a look, these pictures are glorious.

 

Dunkin Donuts

