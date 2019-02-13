Panera Bread Is Bringing Back Double Bread Bowl For Valentine's Day

Back by popular demand, Panera’s Double Bread Bowl is finally available nationwide, just in time for Valentine’s Day. What better way to say “I love you” to your bread-er half?

Starting Feb. 14, the Double Bread Bowl (which took the world by storm in August when it was tested in Philadelphia) will be available nationwide in participating cafes for $9.99.

Hurry to your nearest Panera or order via delivery and take your favorite soups to the next level!

Baked fresh daily, Double Bread Bowls will be available each day until Feb. 28 while supplies last!