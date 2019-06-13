Shake Shack To Open In Downtown Cleveland Next Week!

According to Cleveland Scene, Shake Shack will open its downtown Cleveland location on Thursday, June 20th at 11 am.

The only previous Shake Shack restuarant in the northeast Ohio area was at Pinecrest, and that only opened within the last two years! There's also the smaller Shake Shack at Hopkins Airport.

The new location is on the corner of East 6th Street and Euclid Ave., across the street from Colossal Cupcakes and the 6th street arcade, and right next to the Holiday Inn Express and Marble Room.

The actual address of the new Shake Shack is 601 Euclid Avenue.

The Shake Shack menu is incomparable.You can walk in and order the classic ShackBurger, Shack Stack, or Shroom Burger if you want beef, Chick'n Shack if you prefer chicken, and of course the classic crinkle cut fries.

And any good Shake Shack visit would not be complete without ... a shake of course. Plus, the frozen custard is pretty good too. Check out the full menu here before you walk in downtown next week. It'll probably be a little busy.