How To Complete Dry January In Cleveland

There's no doubt that taking part in 'Dry January' can be good for your health. There is also no doubt that committing to a full 31 days of sobriety is a difficult task, especially in Cleveland. We're surrounded by such fantastic breweries, restaurants and bars to the point that almost any social night out has a tempting element. Thank goodness this takes place in January and not the summer. Indians game without a beer in hand? No thank you.

We're here to encourage you to do your best and complete the challenge because, let's be real, it will be totally worth it.

Some perks of Dry January:

You'll save money, what other reasons do you need? Between the stacks of credit card bills coming in the mail after the holiday shopping sprees and all the dough you probably spent on entertainment over the month of December, it adds up. By cutting out spending money on alcohol, you will notice you're way less stressed about those bills. Think about it... Let's say you buy 3 bottles of $10 wine per week at minimum. Just that alone will be $150 in January and that doesn't include bar tabs and other instances where you'd be purchasing alcohol. And, speaking from experience, there will be a lot of other instances. No hangovers! So this month sucks. Christmas is over, work is dragging, winter is here and summer is so far away. Imagine adding hangovers to that equation. Yikes! If you're already going to feel miserable during the first month of the year, why not help it as much as possible? You might (probably will) lose weight. I avoid looking at the calorie counts on my beverages but I've heard it's a lot. If your 2019 goal has something to do with health and weight loss, this is a great way to kick-start your new approach. Less calories, less midnight savage trips to the fridge, less greasy hangover food the next day. Your ~love~ life will improve. Bow-chicka-wow-wow. Read how here (NSFW). Your tolerance will drop. Now, next time you choose to drink, you may feel your desired effect much quicker, saving you money, calories and perhaps even a hangover.

So now that you're convinced this is the best decision you'll ever make, here are the ways you can have sober fun in Cleveland.