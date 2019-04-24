Dunkin' Drops New Summer Flavors: Banana Split, Pistachio Almond Fudge, Butter Pecan

Dunkin' has brought back it's iconic Butter Pecan, introduced the new Banana Spilt, and has upgraded it's already perfect Pistachio to a Pistachio Almond Fudge.

What's not to love about ice cream flavored creamers? Try the Pistachio Almond Fudge in an iced latte, the Banana Split in a Frozen Chocolate, or the Buttered Pecan in a classic iced coffee.

If you don't like banana, you probably should stay away from this fruity flavor.

Dunkin' is also introducing their new bowls and have brought back their Cosmic Coolatas which come with Pineapple, Strawberry and Grape flavors.