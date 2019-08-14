Dunkin's Sweet and Tangy Pumpkin Pie Flavor and Pumpkin Spice Latte Drops August 21st

Pumpkin spice afficiandos know that pumpkin is not a seasonal flavor. We can all enjoy pumpkin year round!

And maybe Dunkin agrees, because Pumpkin Spice is coming to Dunkin in latte, coffee and iced coffee form on August 21st!

The opening act to the flavor will be the Pumpkin Donut, Pumpkin Muffin, and Pumpkin Munchkin donut holes.

New this season is the 'Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte' which is described as "an espresso drink is made with pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar topping -- available iced or hot."

Also new are "Apple Cider Donut and Munchkins", the concept of which we are already screaming about!

We are all ready Dunkin'!