Earth Day At The Office

Though Earth Day is celebrated on April 22nd, there are so many ways you can help our home planet each and every day. Here are some simple things you can do around the office that future generations will thank you for!

Invest in a lunch box and nice tupperware. This way you won't waste paper bags, ziplocs or cardboard boxes each day.

Get an air-purifying plant for your desk. Not only will it look pretty and make you happy, it will also make the air in your office clean and refreshing. Some plants include a bamboo palm, peace lillies or gerbera daisies.

Do you have a projector? Instead of printing out agendas each meeting, use the projector!

Purchase a stainless-steel water bottle -- or get your office to get branded ones for each employee -- so styrofoam cups aren't used and tossed daily at the water cooler.

Find a cute coffee mug that you can use each day for your morning joe. Just remember to wash it each night!

Bike to work if you live close enough. Downtown Cleveland offers many safe bike locks as well as a Bike Rack location near The Q.

Find a recycle box and put old notebooks, papers and files in there. Skip the garbage can!