East 4th Will Have Tons of Family Entertainment This Summer

On Thursday evenings there will be entertainment for the entire family, including live music and deals on food and drinks.

On Saturday afternoons, there will be street entertainers and outdoor games as well.

Join East 4th street for an outdoor patio event featuring live music and entertainment as well as Happy Hour favorites from all of your favorite stops in Cleveland's Premiere Entertainment District.

