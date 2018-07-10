Cow Appreciation Day At Chick-Fil-A: Dress Like A Cow, Eat For Free!
Sounds pretty easy to me!
July 10, 2018
It’s Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A!
Which means, if you go to Chick-Fil-A wearing a cow costume or cow related clothing today, you’ll get a free entrée.
Pretty easy right? You have till 7 pm tonight!
Good luck!
Have you marked your calendars? Cow Appreciation Day is Tuesday, July 10th! --: @Natalielovesjustin on Instagram pic.twitter.com/AGq9QncYyx— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 5, 2018