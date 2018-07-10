(Photo by George Skene/Orlando Sentinel/MCT/Sipa USA)

Cow Appreciation Day At Chick-Fil-A: Dress Like A Cow, Eat For Free!

Sounds pretty easy to me!

July 10, 2018
It’s Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A!

Which means, if you go to Chick-Fil-A wearing a cow costume or cow related clothing today, you’ll get a free entrée.

Pretty easy right? You have till 7 pm tonight!

Good luck!

