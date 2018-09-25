Ed Sheeran's Divide World Tour Setlist

World-renowned superstar and Q104 favorite Ed Sheeran is bringing his ÷ tour to nearby Pittsburgh this Saturday night at PNC Park!

How could we forget Ed in Cleveland last September at the Q? Click here to see him rocking a Kevin Love jersey and our photos here!

Anyway, here's a look at his set at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena last month. We think he'll play a similar set this weekend at the stadium.

Castle on the Hill

Eraser

The A Team

Don't / New Man

Dive

Bloodstream

Happier

Tenerife Sea

Galway Girl

Feeling Good / I See Fire

Thinking Out Loud

One / Photograph

Perfect

Nancy Mulligan

Sing

Encore:

Shape of You

You Need Me, I Don't Need You

Since Ed Sheeran has been back in the United States finishing up the latest leg of his tour, the reviews couldn't be better.

Recently, Sheeran even released a exclusive documentary on how he wrote his latest album.

Have fun if you are in Pittburgh this weekend!