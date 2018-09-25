Ed Sheeran's Divide World Tour Setlist
Ed is bringing his tour to nearby Pittsburgh this Saturday night!
September 25, 2018
World-renowned superstar and Q104 favorite Ed Sheeran is bringing his ÷ tour to nearby Pittsburgh this Saturday night at PNC Park!
How could we forget Ed in Cleveland last September at the Q? Click here to see him rocking a Kevin Love jersey and our photos here!
Anyway, here's a look at his set at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena last month. We think he'll play a similar set this weekend at the stadium.
- Castle on the Hill
- Eraser
- The A Team
- Don't / New Man
- Dive
- Bloodstream
- Happier
- Tenerife Sea
- Galway Girl
- Feeling Good / I See Fire
- Thinking Out Loud
- One / Photograph
- Perfect
- Nancy Mulligan
- Sing
Encore:
- Shape of You
- You Need Me, I Don't Need You
Since Ed Sheeran has been back in the United States finishing up the latest leg of his tour, the reviews couldn't be better.
Recently, Sheeran even released a exclusive documentary on how he wrote his latest album.
Have fun if you are in Pittburgh this weekend!