Ed Sheeran's Divide World Tour Setlist

Ed is bringing his tour to nearby Pittsburgh this Saturday night!

September 25, 2018
World-renowned superstar and Q104 favorite Ed Sheeran is bringing his ÷ tour to nearby Pittsburgh this Saturday night at PNC Park!

How could we forget Ed in Cleveland last September at the Q? Click here to see him rocking a Kevin Love jersey and our photos here!

Anyway, here's a look at his set at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena last month. We think he'll play a similar set this weekend at the stadium.

  • Castle on the Hill
  • Eraser
  • The A Team
  • Don't / New Man
  • Dive
  • Bloodstream
  • Happier
  • Tenerife Sea
  • Galway Girl
  • Feeling Good / I See Fire
  • Thinking Out Loud
  • One / Photograph
  • Perfect
  • Nancy Mulligan
  • Sing

Encore:

  • Shape of You
  • You Need Me, I Don't Need You

Since Ed Sheeran has been back in the United States finishing up the latest leg of his tour, the reviews couldn't be better.

Recently, Sheeran even released a exclusive documentary on how he wrote his latest album.

Have fun if you are in Pittburgh this weekend!

