How The New Movie Yesterday Connects To Ed Sheeran’s Real Life Story

Join Ed Sheeran and Red Nose Day founder Richard Curtis as they discuss their new film YESTERDAY in this new featurette!

Video of Yesterday - Behind the Scenes: Richard Curtis &amp; Ed Sheeran (HD)

Richard Curtis sat down with his friend Ed Sheeran to talk about the inspiration for YESTERDAY and its surprising connection to Ed’s real life story.

In Yesterday, Himesh Patel is Jack Malik, a struggling singer-songwriter whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the support and devotion of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James). When Jack wakes up after a freak accident to discover that The Beatles have never existed ... and he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed.

Don't miss Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle's YESTERDAY starring Himesh Patel and Lily James that Billboard is calling "the feel-fantastic movie of the summer" in theaters on June 28th!