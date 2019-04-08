Cleveland Tradition Eggshelland Returns This Easter!

If you live on Cleveland's east side, you remember how much of a tradition Eggshelland was. After 2013, the display went away after founder Ron Manolio's death. But in Easter tradition, the display rose again in 2018 and is back again for 2019!

The original display in Lyndhurst was in the Manolio's front yard, and was an extravaganza of painted and dyed Easter eggs. What wasn't to love?

In 2018, there were some small indoor shows (tough to find!) that kep the tradition alive with help from a local preservation group. Now this year, hopefully more people will be able to see it.

Eggshelland will be open to the public at Richmond Town Square, in Richmond Heights on the following dates.

Friday, April 12: 4 - 7 pm

Saturday, April 13: noon - 7 pm

Sunday, April 14: noon - 6 pm

Monday, April 15 through Saturday, April 20: noon - 7 pm

More information here.