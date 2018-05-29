Everything You Need To Know About Cavs vs. Warriors

For the fourth time in a row, the Cavs are going up against the Warriors in the NBA Finals! Game 1 is happening Thursday, May 31st at 9 pm on ABC!

You can also check the Cavs' homepage for the Fan Fest and other playoff specials down at the Q!

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena

WHEN: Doors open 90 minutes prior to tipoff (Game starts at 9PM)

Watch the Cavs game tonight at Quicken Loans Arena for only $5! Fans will enjoy a game-like experience with simulated-player intos, interactive games, halftime acts and more!

For those heading downtown, here's a link regarding the traffic patterns and construction to note. With the Q Arena under new construction, Huron Road is down to one lane:

"Prior to every event, beginning at the Ontario St./ Huron Rd. intersection, the two lanes will be ingress only onto Huron Rd. traveling eastbound toward the Gateway East Garage/Prospect and E. 9th St.

At the conclusion of every event, the two lanes will be dedicated to westbound traffic only. Vehicles departing the Gateway East Garage at the Huron Rd. exit will only be permitted to exit left onto Huron Rd. to travel westbound."

More information on the construction can be found at TheQTransformaton.com.