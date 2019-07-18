Cleveland Has Excessive Heat Watch Friday and Saturday

The temperature and humidity is about to get nasty! The National Weather Service has already declared an Excessive Heat Watch in northeast Ohio from noon Friday until 8pm on Saturday.

Actual air temperatures will exceed the mid 90s, but the heat index will hit triple digits, perhaps even as high as 112 degrees.

“An Excessive Heat Watch is issued when a prolonged period of hot weather is expected,” said the National Weather Service. “High temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.”

Experts stay to don't be outside too long and be to mindful of your pets and kids. Stay cool Cleveland!