The new Fat Head's Brewery and restaurant opens next week in Middleburg Heights

The New Fat Head's Brewery In Middleburgh Heights Opens Next Week

You've definitely seen this building go up on I-71

July 30, 2018
Categories: 
Features
Local
Summer

Fat Head's Brewery is expanding, and its opening up its massive project on Monday, August 6th in Middleburg Heights.

If you have driven down I-71, you've probably seen a gigantic 75,000 square-foot location and building with 'Fat Head's Brewery' plastered on the side.

The new Fat Head's is going to be a brewery and production facility first and foremost. But, in addition, it will also be a taproom, beer hall, and restaurant!

The location features a 250-seat restaurant with a "hop garden" and gift shop!

See photos of what the new Beer Hall and Brewery looks like here, from WKYC.

There's a whole lot more to it, too! Check out the specs from cleveland.com here.

Did we mention there's going to be a smoker there, too? It'll be seasoned with mesquite and fill all your meat needs. Someone tell Jeremiah!

Tags: 
Fat Head's
Brewery
Middleburg Heights