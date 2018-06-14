Father's Day Freebies & Deals

Still Need Something to do? We're hooking you up!

Cleveland Metroparks: From 2pm to sunset, dads can play for free with a paying customer on the Metroparks courses.

Akron Zoo: Free admission for dads and grandpas

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: Free admission for dads

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad: Dads ride free all weekend, June 15-17 and there are special events on the rails for dad. Click here for details.

Eat N Park: All dads get a free Smiley Cookie on Father’s Day

First Watch: Dad gets a fee small bag of coffee with his meal.

Great Lakes Science Center: Dads, grandpas, stepdads, uncles get half off the general admission or combo admission ticket

Greater Cleveland Aquarium: Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17 Dads, stepdads, grandpas of all ages get in free with purchase of a child or adult admission ticket.

Whiskey Island: A free concert is happening at 2pm with Disco Inferno, A Disco Tribute Band!