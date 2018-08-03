Cleveland's Feast Of The Assumption Starts August 15

I love to go to the Feast Of The Assumption and look forward to being with our friends and family.

Here is some of the information on this year's feast:

FEAST HOURS:

Wednesday, August 15 – Noon to 11 pm (Solemn Mass at 10 am/Procession following Mass)

Thursday, August 16 – 6 pm to 11 pm

Friday, August 17 – 6 pm to Midnight

Saturday, August 18 - Noon to Midnight



Feast of the Assumption on August 15th: A solemn Mass celebrating the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary is celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 15th at Holy Rosary Church. The procession, which is an extension of our prayer during the Mass, begins at Holy Rosary Church (At approximately 11:15 a.m.) and continues throughout the entire Little Italy neighborhood before concluding at Holy Rosary Church (at approximately 12:45 p.m.).



PROCESSION ROUTE on August 15th: (Beginning at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 15th)



Begins at Holy Rosary Church and turns right onto E. 120th Street -- continues to the end of E. 120th and makes a right onto Coltman Road. -- Makes a left onto Mayfield Road and goes up the hill – and makes a left onto E. 124th Street -- Left onto Alexander Ct, left onto E. 123rd Street. Right onto Mayfield Road again, then left on Murray Hill Road, right on Cornell Road, right on Random Road, Right on Paul Ave, Right on Murray Hill again – left onto Fairview Ave which turns into E. 125th Street, then a final left onto Mayfield Road and down to the church.

