First Poster Of 'White Boy Rick' Revealed

Remember last year when Matthew McConaughey was in town?

In the last 8 yrs, over 90 movies have been filmed in #Cleveland! I met up w/ @McConaughey there for #CitiesRising: https://t.co/rxzKDCO9CB pic.twitter.com/e5n0CYa3KQ — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) July 3, 2017

Matthew McConaughey helps Cleveland schools while filming movie in Northeast Ohio https://t.co/RmZxh9FUfz pic.twitter.com/uM1um1k4S2 — fox8news (@fox8news) June 10, 2017

Well, now that movie is close to being released and we get to see a poster for the very first time!

Sony launched the poster today and it looks awesome!

According to IMBD, the plot will look something like this.

The story of teenager Richard Wershe Jr., who became an undercover informant for the FBI during the 1980s and was ultimately arrested for drug-trafficking and sentenced to life in prison.

The poster reads.

In 1980s Detroit, Ricky Wershe Jr. was a Street Hustler, FBI Informant and Drug Kingpin - all before he turned 16. "White Boy Rick" Based on the true story.

Turning Cleveland into Detroit must not have been easy! We can't wait to see the movie. It's in theaters September 21st.