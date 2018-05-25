Five Fitz & The Tantrums Songs To Get You Excited For LaureLive 2018
Let me see your hands clap!
May 25, 2018
Who's excited for LaureLive? You can get your tickets right here, right now.
Saturday's line-up is going to be unreal, with X Ambassadors, Daya, The Record Company, Lauv, and Foster The People all playing.
Oh ... and Fitz & The Tantrums will also be playing toward the end of the night on Saturday!
To get excited, we've got five of their biggest hits right here for you to stream.
Get your LaureLive tickets here.