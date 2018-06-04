Five Things You Need To Know For LaureLive 2018

LaureLive 2018 is right around the corner, happening this weekend! The music is going to be great, and the weather will be perfect, so we are going to make sure you have the perfect weekend.

Here are the important things you need to know.

1. Parking is free! Four area lots are available for parking with continuous Cortland Bank Shuttle Service to/from the Laurel School Butler Campus. THERE IS NO ON-SITE PARKING AT LAURELIVE.

The Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field 3841 Chagrin River Road, Chagrin Falls, OH

Ursuline College 2550 Lander Road, Pepper Pike, OH

West Geauga High School 13401 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, OH

Gilmour Academy 34001 Cedar Road, Gates Mills, OH Enter off of SOM Center Road, just north of Cedar Road



Lyft is the official rideshare partner of LaureLive. Download Lyft for an affordable ride in minutes. New Lyft users can save $15 off their first ride using code LAURELIVE15. Existing Lyft users can save 10% off two festival weekend rides using code LAURELIVEX.

2. Tickets are still available. Options include VIP tickets, general passes, child (3-10) discounts, single day and weekend. Get your tickets today.

BUY LAURELIVE TICKETS

3. Gates open both days at 11:30AM. Music runs 12:30P-11:00P on Saturday, June 9. The day ends with Foster The People, Fitz and the Tantrums and X Ambassadors.

Sunday, June 10 begins at 12:15P with Yoga presented by WEYV, featuring the music of Magic Giant. The day concludes at 10:00P with Brandi Carlile, Cold War Kids and Trombone Shorty.

4. The South Side - New and Improved. The Medworks Stage will feature a serious array of international talent including: flor, Tall Heights, The Aces, Lewis Capaldi, Muscians from Apollo's Fire, morgxn, Castlecomer, Hannah Wicklund and the Steppin' Stones, Walker County, Flint Eastwood and Emily Keener.

5. Stuff you can and can't bring in. Here's all the stuff you are allowed to bring in the gate:

Exit and re-entry wristbands

Mobile phones and chargers

Non-aerosol sunscreen

Empty, refillable plastic bottles (LaureLive offers water refill stations)

Small blankets

Non-aerosol bug spray

Baby strollers

Hula hoops

Selfie sticks

Cash and credit/debit cards

Low-sitting, short-legged chairs which are less than 9 inches from the ground

And here's all the stuff you are prohibited from bringing in:

NO coolers

NO outside food or beverage items

NO outside alcohol or flasks

NO ice or ice packs

NO cigarettes (the Butler Campus is a smoke-free environment)

NO glass containers

NO illegal substances, drugs or drug paraphernalia

NO totems, rage sticks or flags over 12 feet tall are permitted. Any of these items that are deemed unsafe or inappropriate, or are being used for purposes other than intended, may be confiscated on site at our discretion.

NO illegal or unauthorized vending

NO knives or weapons of any kind

NO slingshots

NO animals or pets (service animals are permitted)

NO flammable lanterns or fire of any kind

NO fireworks or any type of explosives

NO skateboards, scooters or personalized motor vehicles

NO bicycles inside the festival

NO wagons or carts of any type, other than strollers

NO outside cans or cups

NO professional cameras (indicated by a detachable lens)

NO professional video or audio recording devices

NO lasers or pointers

NO chains, chain wallets or spike jewelry

NO instruments, megaphones, horns or noise makers

NO soliciting

NO metal aerosol containers including sunscreen, pepper spray, bug repellent, or spray paint (non-flammable are permitted)

NO drones or UAV’s (unmanned aerial vehicle)

NO foldable chairs that sit higher than 9 inches from the ground

For a full list of Frequently Asked Questions - check out LaureLive's FAQ page here.