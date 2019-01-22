Some Places Actually Get Snow That You'd Never Expect!

Winter weather can show up in the most unlikely of places.

Here’s a look at some of the most unexpected locations where it’s possible to see snow.

First up, New Orleans.

The Big Easy is known for a rich history and debaucherous Mardi Gras parties but snow? Not so much.

You might be surprised to learn that on rare occasions, New Orleans does get a coating of the white stuff.

The record snowfall for the city is about 5 inches, which was on December 30, 1963.

Next, Death Valley.

Despite being one of the hottest places in the United States, Death Valley is the home to some mountain ranges that do get snow coverage.

There have been some cases where the valley floor got a dusting for example, in 1922, they got half an inch.

This next location may look like a scene from the arctic but, believe it or not, it’s Hawaii.

The Aloha State is made up of volcanic islands with a few mountain peaks.

So, in addition to the images of lounging on a beautiful beach you can add wintery snow-capped mountains especially during the colder months of the year.

For more locations with unexpected snowfall, check out the video above.