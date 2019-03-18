Finally! Going Tubing On The Cuyahoga River This Summer

Just when you thought the summer couldn't get any better, there's a new business in town that'll let you float down the Cuyahoga river in a tube!

A local Akron couple has founded the Float The River business that'll launch a tube rental service where you can go tubing down the Cuyahoga.

For just $20, you and your family, or you and your friends, can enjoy a mile-and-a-half ride on a tube down the Cuyahoga River starting at at Waterworks Park!

Seriously, it is that easy.

From the Float The River website:

Located at Waterworks Park in Cuyahoga Falls (2025 Munroe Falls Ave). Just show up with your bathing suit and shoes that you don’t mind getting wet, and we will handle the rest! You will receive your tube and any merchandise you need then take the 2.5 hour float down the beautiful Cuyahoga River into downtown Cuyahoga Falls where you will be picked up and shuttled back to your vehicle!

You can even bring your own beverage for entertainment along the ride, but they ask that you use re-usable containers as to not litter and keep the river clean.

This is seriously the best!

Check out more details here.