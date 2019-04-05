I-X Indoor Amusement Welcomes Local Heroes With Free Admission

THE I-X INDOOR AMUSEMENT PARK WELCOMES LOCAL HEROES WITH FREE ADMISSION ON SUNDAY, APRIL 7TH, 2019!

Every day we appreciate what our service members and first responders do for our country and communities. To show our appreciation, the I-X Indoor Amusement Park is hosting a Military and First Responders Day on Sunday, April 7th. All members of active military, fire, police and safety personnel will receive FREE admission from 11:00am to 9:00pm.

FREE admission for all members of active military, fire, police and safety personnel. A valid military, fire, police and safety personnel photo I.D. must be presented to take advantage of the public safety appreciation offer. This offer is only available on Sunday, April 7th at I-X Show Office located in the West Lobby.



The offer is available for active military, United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists, firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, hand writing examiners, intelligence analysts and investigative assistants.



Discounted friends and family tickets can be purchased at the I-X Show Office for $15 (four (4) general admission tickets). Tickets must be purchased by the service members or first responder with proper I.D.

FAMILY FRIENDLY ADMISSION POLICY: After 5:00 pm, everyone under the age of 18 is required to be accompanied by a parent or parental chaperone to enter the Amusement Park. Proof of ID required. We reserve the right to implement the policy earlier at the discretion of security personnel and I-X Center staff.

Get everything you need to know about the 2019 I-X Indoor Amusment Park HERE