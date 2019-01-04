Park In The Flats For Free!

Now through February 28th, the Flats East Bank area in downtown Cleveland is offering free parking!

But, its only available on select days and not the weekend nights you probably might be down there.



The free parking deal is good Sunday through Wednesday in all self-parking outdoor lots after 5 pm.

If you want to valet or garage parking, that will cost money. In addition, if there is any special event scheduled (i.e. Brite Winter), there will be no free parking those nights.