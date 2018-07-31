Free Guac At Chipolte When You Purchase Entree
Save $$$ today!
July 31, 2018
Happy National Avocado Day! You might be surprised to find that Chipolte isn't charging extra for guac today!
For the free guac, you have to purchase an meal (such as a buritto or a bowl) through their phone app or go online and use the promo code 'AVOCADO'. The free guac can come on top or on the side.
Use the 7-digit offer code AVOCADO when placing an online or in-app order to receive FREE Guac on an entrée OR a FREE side of Guac OR a regular order of Chips & Guac with purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos. Offer valid on 7/31/18 at participating restaurants in the US.— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 30, 2018