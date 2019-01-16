Firehouse Sports Bar and Grill Offers Free Meals For Federal Employees

If you are currently a federal employee being affected by the government shutdown, there are a few local businesses that want to help out.

Firehouse Sports Bar and Grill in North Royalton is one of those.

You'll need to show your government I.D. card, but they said that they are happy to help families out.

From Firehouse's Facebook page:

Any Federal Furloughed Employees please stop in to Firehouse your meal is on me Kevin Owner. Dining in or Togo meal. Please just have your ID and I am happy to feed you and your family. I am happy to help out family’s that are struggling currently.

The Lakewood Community Services Center is another local business that is offering free food to furloughed government workers who live in Lakewood, Rocky River, and Westlake.