Government Shutdown USA concept with American flag and money bills on white background and wooden board

Firehouse Sports Bar and Grill Offers Free Meals For Federal Employees

Government shutdown affecting you? Head out to North Royalton and get hooked up

January 16, 2019
If you are currently a federal employee being affected by the government shutdown, there are a few local businesses that want to help out.

Firehouse Sports Bar and Grill in North Royalton is one of those.

You'll need to show your government I.D. card, but they said that they are happy to help families out.

From Firehouse's Facebook page:

Any Federal Furloughed Employees please stop in to Firehouse your meal is on me Kevin Owner. Dining in or Togo meal. Please just have your ID and I am happy to feed you and your family. I am happy to help out family’s that are struggling currently.

The Lakewood Community Services Center is another local business that is offering free food to furloughed government workers who live in Lakewood, Rocky River, and Westlake.

