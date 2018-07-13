© Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Local Company Fresh Brewed Tees Opening Store And Coffee Shop

Retail and coffee? Sign me up!

July 13, 2018
Fresh Brewed Tees has been around for awhile, but they're finally getting their own store. All of their merchandise will be in this botique like store which will be close to West 25th. It'll also feature a coffeeshop, also named...Fresh Brewed! 

Check out their announcement video and more details below!

