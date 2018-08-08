Go Behind The Music Making Scenes In Ed Sheeran's New Documentary, 'Songwriter'

Ed Sheeran is giving you the opportunity to take a journey with him and witness exactly how he makes his music.

The chance to enter the private world of someone as famous as Sheeran is rare, so this is set to be even cooler than you think.

If you're a musician, singer, songwriter, Ed Sheeran fan, or total non-fan you will love this.

Check out the teaser for Ed Sheeran's new documentary, Songwriter:

There's so much inspiration in this for you to take, regardless of what you're trying to accomplish in life.

Also, how brave and generous is it of Ed Sheeran to open up his world to us in this way?

Can't wait to see it? The good news is you don't have long to wait. Songwriter will be available on August 28th.

Definitely going to watch songwriter with @edsheeran ... that man is a genius!!!! — Roman (@raiderroman08) August 4, 2018

