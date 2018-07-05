Limited Amount of Christmas Ale Being Poured At Great Lakes Brewery This July 25th!
Who says you can't have fun on Christmas in July?!
July 5, 2018
It's first come first serve!
A limited amount of Christmas Ale will be on draft at Great Lakes Brewing Company over in Ohio City.
It's part of their 'Christmas Ale in July' event on July 25th and it will be your only taste until the seasonal 2018 release.
No bottles will be released but if you're a fanatic, you'll definitely want to get there as early as you can.