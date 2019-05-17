Great Lakes Brewing Company Collaborates with O.A.R

Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces the creation of The Mighty Lager, a limited edition Session Amber Lager brewed in collaboration with rock band O.A.R. The light, toasty, encore worthy beer named for the band’s 2019 album The Mighty, will be available in 16 oz. cans throughout Northeast Ohio and at select O.A.R shows this summer.

The collaboration developed organically when a GLBC Columbus sales rep and O.A.R fan discovered the band’s desire to create their own beer with the right partner. After conversations between the band and GLBC over a few pints, collaborating just felt right. “We have a lot in common,” said Bridget Barrett, GLBC’s VP of Sales & Marketing. “Music and beer are already a perfect pairing, and our shared history of craftsmanship, storytelling, building communities, and making people happy make this a feelgood partnership.”

Members of the band visited Great Lakes Brewing Co. in March to meet with Brewmaster Mark Hunger and Pub Brewer Steve Forman to develop the beer’s flavor profile and sample a small test batch. The band returned in May to help brew The Mighty Lager which will be canned at Great Lakes Brewing Co. this June. O.A.R saxophonist and guitarist Jerry DePizzo said of the collaboration, "We set out to create a very drinkable beer that everyone can enjoy, especially with friends. The Mighty Lager is certainly worthy of the name, and perfect for the tailgate, backyard bbq, and summertime concert. The only thing better than the beer at Great Lakes Brewing is the people who make it.”

The Mighty Lager is a light, smooth sessionable amber lager with toasty malt flavors and a clean finish. Already known for brewing award winning lagers like their iconic Dortmunder Gold Lager, GLBC wanted to join O.A.R in creating the ideal summer tour companion. Its lower alcohol content and crushability make The Mighty Lager a great summer sipper. Brewer Mark Hunger notes that this brew is deceptively complex. “It’s light and drinkable, but still packs a ton of rich malt flavor and a pleasant hop aroma.”

The Mighty Lager will be available for a limited time at select Northeast Ohio retailers beginning this June, in 16 oz. can 4-Packs packaged in Cleveland by GLBC and Iron Heart Canning Co. The Mighty Lager cans will available at select O.A.R tour stops all summer long. Cans will feature artwork from O.A.R’s 9th full-length album The Mighty, which released on March 29, 2019.

The Mighty Lager:

ABV: 4.5% | IBU: 20

Flavor: Smooth, light, and refreshing with toasty malt flavors.

Package: 4-Pack 16 oz. Cans

Availability: Limited. Available starting June, 2019 at the GLBC gift shop, select Ohio retailers, and participating O.A.R tour venues.