Cleveland Browns, Melt Among Many Supporting The Greater Cleveland Food Bank

While donating food items to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is a generous thing to do, it's your dollars that actually go the furthest to help the hungry in Cleveland. In fact, the GCFB uses dollars donated to make food available to local hunger centers and the clients they serve. Because of their incredible purchasing power, every $1 donated helps provide four meals to neighbors in need, most of which consist of highly nutritious food.

With the holiday season beginning, now is an important time to consider supporting their mission. So many extremely generous local companies and organizations are making it easy for you to do so:

Walgreens Register Campaign: October 28 – November 10

Customers can make donations in $1, $5 and $10 increments to the Food Bank directly on their bill at local Walgreens.

The Rail Holiday Promotion: November

The Rail in Akron, Canton, North Olmsted and Strongsville will feature a food bank burger throughout the month of November. $2 from each burger sold in their North Olmsted and Strongsville locations will be donated to the Food Bank.

Absolut Giving: November 1 - 30

25 participating local bars will donate $1 to the Food Bank for each specialty Absolut cocktail purchased. More details are TBD.

Melt Bar and Grilled Holiday Campaign: November 2 – 4

Customers can make donations to the Food Bank directly on their bill at all Melt locations.

Friendsgiving Presented by the YP Pantry: Thursday, November 8, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Join us at CLE Urban Winery for friendship, food, and fun, while raising critical dollars to support the mission of the Food Bank. Ticket includes a traditional Thanksgiving dinner buffet, a drink ticket, and dessert. Please visit www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org/Friendsgiving for tickets.

Give Back Night at Dewey’s Pizza: Each Monday in November 5, 12, 19, 26

Dewey's Pizza will make a $5 donation to the Food Bank for every large (17”) pizza sold each Monday throughout November.

First & Ten Cleveland Browns Food Drive presented by Sugardale: Sunday, November 4

Fans attending the Browns vs. Chiefs game can make a monetary or non-perishable food donation to the Food Bank at all entrances at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Turkey Trot: Thanksgiving , November 22

This 5-Mile, 5k and 1 Mile event begins at Public Hall Downtown Cleveland. Participants contribute to 10 local charities including the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Register TODAY! www.turkeytrotcleveland.com

12 Bars of Charity Bar Crawl: Saturday, December 15, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Bar Crawl through the East Bank of the Flats that benefits 8 local charities as they compete to raise the most funds. Registration includes a charity sweatshirt and a $10 donation to your choice of the participating charities. More information is available at 12barsofcharity.com/cleveland/

Whole Foods Feed 4 More Campaign (Feeding America): November/December – Dates TBD

Customers can donate at the cash registers at all Northeast Ohio Whole Foods locations. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will receive funds from the three stores in Cuyahoga County.

Crate & Barrel (Feeding America): November 1 – February 2019

Customers can donate at the register and online. 100% of funds raised in-store will benefit food banks.

Families Helping Families: November 1 – December 26

Dietz & Watson are hosting an in-store promotional fundraiser at local Giant Eagle stores. A portion of deli and meat sales will be donated to the Food Bank

Lucky’s Market Bags for Change Program: November 1 – February 2, 2019

Every time a customer brings in a reusable bag, Lucky's Market will donate $0.10 to the Food Bank. Lucky's will match all donations at the end of the quarter so each customer who brings in a bag will equal a $0.20 donation.

World Sandwich Day (Feeding America): November 3 – 9

"Buy a hero, be a hero" for every online order or mobile app order placed, Subway will donate the equivalent of one meal. 75% of proceeds will be distributed to local Food Banks.

How will you help?

Related: