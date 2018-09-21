Pop Culture Inspired Halloween Costumes
A Handmaid (or any other character from Gilead)
This was the first day that all four colors of Gilead were reunited for Season 2. I love this photo so much. (And then I looked a little too long and realized that it’s incredibly surreal and unnerving.) What is everyone so happy about? Why am I lounging all up on Serena? Why are the Handmaid boots so cute? Still love it. Still super weird. What do you think? Surreal or Squad Goals? - @amandabrugel #marthalife
Deadpool
#TBT to last year at #SDCC when @vancityreynolds had to serve cease and desists to these impostors. ・・・ It's the small ones ya gotta watch. Biters. #SDCC #deadpool
Han Solo (or Val or Beckett or Qira or Lando or Chewbacca or L337)
Solo: A Star Wars Story is released on Digital and 4K tomorrow. Are you buying it, or will you wait for Blu-ray? Let us know⬇️#StarWars #SoloAStarWarsStory #HanSolo #AldenEhrenreich #AStarWarsStory #WoodyHarrelson #Lando #Solo #Chewbacca #MilleniumFalcon #Qira #DonaldGlover #ThandieNewton #4K #Digital
Captain Marvel
Here's your first look at the teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel, in theaters March 8, 2019. @CaptainMarvelOfficial
Any of the Avengers
Starting NOW, Avengers fans can unite for the #InfinityWarContest at the #MarvelSDCC booth! Be one of the first 500 to collect all six Infinity Stones for your chance to win one of these prize boxes. Follow us at Twitter.com/Avengers for more. #InfinityWar
White Boy Rick
From Detroit to Toronto, see you in September. #WhiteBoyRickMovie #TIFF18
Freddie Mercury
Any Riverdale teen
Owen Grady
Re-live the explosive action in @JurassicWorld: #FallenKingdom. Available now on Blu-ray, DVD & 4K Ultra HD! Link in bio.
The Queer Eye cast
Haiiii✌️Servin’ you a #CityHallSelfie from Kansas City, MO!---- #kcmo
Michael Myers
“The Shape Returns” is the first preview of the forthcoming #HalloweenMovie soundtrack I composed with @ludrium and @daniel_davies. Listen to the full song and preorder at link in bio.
Good Place Janet
Frozen Yogurt --= Something Good Which is Bad! Oh Shirt! #thegoodplace #netflix