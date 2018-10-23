2018 Halloween Food Deals

Applebee’s - They’re serving up spooky Zombie Rum cocktailsfor just one dollar all month long. These boozy treats are made with rum, pineapple juice, passion fruit, cherry, and lime and they’re garnished with a gummy brain.

Baskin-Robbins - As part of their “Celebrate 31” promo, you can get a regular or kid-sized scoop on Halloween for only $1.50.

Bubba Gump Shrimp - Come in with the family on Halloween and kids eat for free with the purchase of an adult meal. Several other restaurants are also offering this deal, including Carrrows Restaurant, Chicken Salad Chick, and Joe’s Crab Shack.

Chili’s - ‘Tis the season for pumpkin everything and Chilis has “The Great Pumpkin Margarita” to prove it. This $5 cocktail is made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, pumpkin spice syrup, Triple Sec, and Captain Morgan rum.

Chipotle - The Boorito deal is back for anyone who comes in dressed up on Halloween. Wear a costume, get a bowl, burrito, salad, or tacos for just $4 after 3 p.m. at participating stores, or get the same offer with the Chipotle app or online (for both pickup and delivery) if you use the code BOORITO.

Krispy Kreme - Anyone who comes in dressed in a costume gets a free doughnut on October 31st.

The Cheesecake Factory - Order from them using DoorDash delivery from Monday, October 29th through Halloween and get a free slice of either the Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. You’ll need to order $30 worth of food and use the code TREATORTREAT at checkout.