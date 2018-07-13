Hamilton Star Shares Message With Cleveland Ahead Of Playhouse Square Shows

Hamilton actor Nik Walker had a message on Twitter, basically asking people to stop taking pictures when they're on the stage!

He posted it here on Twitter below.

STOP TAKING PICTURES pic.twitter.com/lAxafSjt7M — Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) July 8, 2018

Hamilton is coming July 17th through August 26th at Playhouse Square!

Check out playhousesquare.org for details.

