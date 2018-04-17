The Handmaid’s Tale Returns April 25th

Praise be! The Handmaid's Tale is back on Hulu, with season two available to binge starting on April 25th.

Video of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 Trailer (Official) • The Handmaid&#039;s Tale on Hulu

Apparently, we're going to pick up where left off at the chilling end to Season One, where Offred (or June Osborn) is hauled off in a police escort type vehicle after disobeying orders to stone a fellow Handmaid!

The dystopian series, if you weren't aware, takes place in a fictional not-too-far-in-the-future landscape of the northeast (Massachusetts) where women are basically slaves. They're bought and sold to wealthy men who use them to get pregnant, have babies, and move on. In this future, the number of women who are actually fertile is very low, so being selected as a 'Handmaid' is supposed to special. But in reality, it's a nightmare.

The story follows Emmy and Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss as the titular character, who becomes "Of Fred" when she's part of Fred Waterford's estate, along with his wife, Serena. Much of the first season follow's Offred's attempts to become close to the couple in attempts to escape, but ends up growing close to Fred's driver Nick. Offred and Nick have a brief affair, resulting in her pregnancy. This is supposed to be a good thing, but June knows that even though it's her baby, she'll have to give it up to the Waterford's.

Meanwhile, June is in search of her husband Luke, and best friend Moira, who have escaped Gilead (formerly America) to the safe confines of Canada.

In Season Two, expect a lot of flashbacks of June and Luke's relationship in the past, and how it'll play into them hopefully finding or reuniting in some way. There's also plenty of backstory to Serena, whom June/Offred grew close with during her time with the Waterford's, discovering that she used to fight for women's rights before America turned into Gilead.

The Handmaid's Tale won eight Emmy's and won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Drama and Best Actress for Moss. The series has widespread critical acclaim.

While it can be disturbing at times, the story could not be more interesting, and really makes you think! Some say it's even a reflection of the current political climate in the U.S., if you want to think of it that way. If not, it's a really well-shot and well-written dystopian story, as well.

It's worth your time if you have access to Hulu!