HBO To Produce 2018 NBA Finals Documentary

The Ringer and HBO are teaming up to create a documentary about the 2018 NBA Finals and the fourth straight championship match-up between the Cavaliers and Warriors.

Bill Simmons will host and produce "Courtside at the NBA Finals," which will be a one-hour documentary special, described as a "unique and unprecedented inside look at the NBA's championship series."

The special is set to debut on Tuesday, June 19 at 9 p.m.

It's important to note that the date would be two days after a potential Game 7 on Father's Day.

Simmons runs theringer.com and was just an executive producer of HBO's "Andre the Giant," which had a lot of success for the network.

The Warriors are heavily favored in the series, while looking to repeat as champions after beating the Cavaliers last season in five games. Meanwhile, Cleveland is looking to repeat its magic from the 2016 NBA Finals where they came back from down 3-1 to win the franchise's first ever NBA title.

So, as far as storylines go, there are plenty to be had, including exploring the legacy of LeBron James in his unprecedented 8th straight trips to the NBA Finals.