LIST: The Hottest Disney Toys For The Holiday Season

The holiday season will be here before you know it, which is why we keep seeing stories about the best toys of the year, so parents will know what their kids will be begging for come Christmas time.

Well, if you’re child is a Disney fan, and let’s face it, what kid isn’t, you’re going to want to pay attention.

Disney’s Top 15 Toys of 2018

Disney Animators' Collection Mini Doll Gift Set ($99.95)

Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure ($29.95)

Disney Princess 11-inch Doll Gift Set ($129.95)

Bella Tea Cart ($49.95)

Mack Carrier with 6 Die-Cast Cars Set – Cars ($79.95)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Deluxe Play Set ($59.95)

Minnie Mouse Farmers Market ($49.95)

Marvel Universe Mega Figure Set ($49.95)

Millennium Falcon - Star Wars Toybox ($79.95)

The Incredible Remote-Control Vehicle ($39.95)

Spider-Man Talking Action Figure ($29.95)

Disney Parks Holiday Train Set ($139.99)

Minnie Mouse Brunch Cooking Set ($29.95)

Cinderella Castle Play Set - Walt Disney World ($89.99)

Incredibles 2 Deluxe Figure Set ($24.95)

ONE MORE THING! Starting October 29th, Disney stars will be handing out the free “2018 Holiday Toy Book,” featuring Disney characters, princesses and more, and they even come with special Disney stickers so kids can mark their faves.