Free Slurpees At 7-Eleven Today!

Happy Birthday 7-Eleven! The company started in Texas, 1927 to be exact!

And today marks its 91st birthday! Participating stores are giving out free small Slurpees from 11 am-7 pm today, July 11th.

Need help finding a 7-Eleven? Here's their store locator!

There are 7-Elevens from Lorain to Parma, to Lakewood to Euclid, to Mentor to Maple Heights, and even Solon!