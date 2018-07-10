Browns Training Camp Starts July 26th! Here's How To See 'Em

2018 Cleveland Browns Training Camp will feature 15 free public practices at the team’s facility in Berea, beginning Thursday, July 26.

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR FREE TRAINING CAMP TICKETS

This year, the Browns have added more seats (again!) to accommodate more fans, in addition to standing room on field level.

Browns fans can get access by registering for tickets online here.

Once registered, fans will receive their tickets through the Browns Mobile App to enter practice. While registering for tickets is strongly recommended, the team will also grant Cleveland fans admittance to practice sessions on a walk-up basis, as space permits.

All tickets to training camp will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App. Printed tickets will not be available for training camp in 2018.

Fans will have the opportunity to register for prioritized access for up to three practices in Berea, along with a maximum of four guests, as space permits.

When arriving to open practices, fans can access the Browns training facility through the Beech Street entrance, with gates opening one hour before each session starts. Membership-services stations will also be available to all visitors inside and outside the complex to assist fans.

Parking is available on the campus of Baldwin Wallace University, near the intersection of Beech Street and Bagley Road.

See the full 2018 Cleveland Browns Training Camp schedule here.

You can also get directions to fan parking spots here.