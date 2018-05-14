Hue Jackson to make good on promise, will jump in Lake Erie June 1

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson will make good on his word and jump in Lake Erie on June 1.

Jackson made the announcement in a video posted on the Browns’ website and social media accounts Monday afternoon.

The private event will include fellow Browns employees joining Jackson in jumping into the lake “to cleanse ourselves from all the losing for the past two seasons.”

Jackson pledged following a 1-15 season in 2016 that he would jump in the lake if the team finished 1-15 again in 2017. They went 0-16.

Jackson is using the occasion to raise money for his foundation, which focuses on preventing and assisting victims of human trafficking.

For every employee that joins him in jumping into the lake, Jackson plans to donate $100 with the goal of raising, or in this case donating, $15,000.

Jackson and the team plan to release a video of the plunge after June 1.