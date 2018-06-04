Huntington Convention Center To Open Art Gallery In Downtown Cleveland

The Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland and the Global Center for Health Innovation, managed by SMG, announced the development and opening of the Cleveland Convention Gallery, an exhibition space for local and regional artists

located on the C2 Concourse in the Convention Center. The Cleveland Convention Gallery is located near meeting rooms 1 through 6, on the connector concourse overlooking Exhibit Halls A and B with a direct connection to the Hilton Cleveland Downtown.

“As a Cuyahoga County-owned facility, the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland belongs to the people and our mission in creating an art gallery is to honor the broad diversity, history, and significant momentum and growth in our community,” said Eileen Roth of Art Source, serving as the art consultant to the new Cleveland Convention Gallery. “Our goal with the Cleveland Convention Gallery is to create a memorable destination by presenting thoughtfully crafted experiences that support education and the commerce of art in the City of Cleveland and throughout Northeast Ohio.”

The Cleveland Convention Gallery will open its first exhibition on Thursday, June 7, titled "A Conversation in Metal and Canvas" featuring the sculpture of David Deming and the paintings on canvas by Samuel Roth. The invitation-only event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. will also be open to media outlets and will include guided tours and short presentations by Mr. Deming and Mr. Roth. The Cleveland Convention Gallery will be free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., subject to the facility’s convention, trade show and meeting schedule. Check www.clevelandconventions.com for updated public viewing hours.

“The work exhibited was chosen in part for the symbolism of grit and elegance,” said Roth. “Mr. Deming’s work speaks to the strong energy of the sculpture composition and the basic material of metal tools and objects. Mr. Roth’s paintings speak to the simplicity and elegance of the color field. Viewed together we can make the connection of Cleveland's industrial beginnings and growth as a major cultural force.”