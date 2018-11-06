8/12/2018 - File photo dated 14/02/16 of Idris Elba, who has added fuel to rumours he could take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig with a cryptic Twitter post. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

© Press Association

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive By People Magazine

He's the 33rd sexiest man to cover People Magazine

November 6, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment
Lifestyle

People finally figured out what we’ve known for years – Idris Elba is the Sexiest Man Alive.

The magazine officially announced it on “The Tonight Show” last night.

At the tender age of 46, the British hunk is the magazine’s 33rd Sexiest Man Alive.

He joins the ranks of Mel Gibson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and last year’s recipient, Blake Shelton. 

Tags: 
Idris Elba
People Magazine
The Tonight Show