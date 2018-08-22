What Can I Bring Into The InCuya Music Festival?
August 22, 2018
We've already told you all about the traffic restrictions for this weekend's InCuya Music Festival, and where you can and not park.
What can you bring in? What can't you bring in? We've got that covered for you!
ALLOWED INTO THE FESTIVAL
- The following was taken from the Incuya Music Festival website
- One sealed bottle of water, 24 ounce maximum
- Binoculars & small digital cameras
- Cell phones
- Sunscreen in a plastic container
- Blankets, limited to one per person
- Draw string bags and small purses
NOT ALLOWED INTO THE FESTIVAL
- The following was taken from the Incuya Music Festival website
- No instruments
- No weapons or firearms of any kind
- No colors, no patches
- No drones
- No chains, chain wallets
- No umbrellas, no hula hoops
- No back packs or duffle bags
- No camel packs or bota bags
- No drugs and/or drug paraphernalia
- No video cameras and/or audio recording devices
- No outside food/beverage (with exception of water bottle)
- No powdered substances
- No folding chairs / lawn chairs
- No coolers, No metal/glass bottles or glass containers of any kind.
- No pets, with the exception of service animals
GATE OPENING TIMES:
Saturday at 12:00pm
Sunday at 1:00pm
SCHEDULE OF ARTISTS
