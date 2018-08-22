What Can I Bring Into The InCuya Music Festival?

We've already told you all about the traffic restrictions for this weekend's InCuya Music Festival, and where you can and not park.

Now, so more questions will be answered for you here!

What can you bring in? What can't you bring in? We've got that covered for you!

ALLOWED INTO THE FESTIVAL

The following was taken from the Incuya Music Festival website

One sealed bottle of water, 24 ounce maximum

Binoculars & small digital cameras

Cell phones

Sunscreen in a plastic container

Blankets, limited to one per person

Draw string bags and small purses

NOT ALLOWED INTO THE FESTIVAL

The following was taken from the Incuya Music Festival website

No instruments

No weapons or firearms of any kind

No colors, no patches

No drones

No chains, chain wallets

No umbrellas, no hula hoops

No back packs or duffle bags

No camel packs or bota bags

No drugs and/or drug paraphernalia

No video cameras and/or audio recording devices

No outside food/beverage (with exception of water bottle)

No powdered substances

No folding chairs / lawn chairs

No coolers, No metal/glass bottles or glass containers of any kind.

No pets, with the exception of service animals

GATE OPENING TIMES:

Saturday at 12:00pm

Sunday at 1:00pm

