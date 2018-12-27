The Internet Was NOT HAPPY With Instagram's Temporary Update

Granted, change is never easy but man oh man were Twitter users hilariously bashing the newest Instagram update that was (luckily) temporary. What was once a tool to help cure bordeom while mindlessly scrolling was THISCLOSE to confusing users by changing how a feed is viewed. Yikes!

Instagram is now back to normal but we're lol'ing at everyone's reactions. Here are some of our favorites:

Me double tapping to like a photo on instagram but it moves to another post #Instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/Y0ekuMFUnW — maia-- (@trustfundaj) December 27, 2018

Snapchat now that the #instagramupdate is a mess pic.twitter.com/1B39JL0MFF — Local Shibe --️‍-- (@wigsogone) December 27, 2018

Instagram: This new update is much more user friendly.



Everyone ever to exist:#instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/YbdbHHRv28 — Owen Boschert (@OwenBoschert) December 27, 2018

Instagram 20 mins after its last update #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/DFiit2ZjdL — shannon (@shannonissad) December 27, 2018

Instagram getting rid of the new update after 15 minutes from the backlash: #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/Qhr9Y1RPmb — Gabriel Hynes (@gabrielhynes123) December 27, 2018

Me laughing at @Instagram for changing Instagram back after everyone went off at them & are now pretending it never happened -- #Instagram #Instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/fqO6EhP1KV — Elise Michelle (@elisemichellex) December 27, 2018

us: pls chronological timelines

insta: what? insta stories?

us: nonono chronological timelines

insta: did you mean IGTV

us: NO CHRONOLOGICAL TIMELINES

insta: ohhhh you want to scroll horizontally #instagramupdate — --, --, --, --, --, -- (@triviastigma) December 27, 2018

How the Instagram update went down #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/Wj4GbCLizN — Matt Black (@matticus_) December 27, 2018

snapchat developers watching instagram slowly ruin their brand #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/XKzA7SGzms — cassidy (@vscomomo) December 27, 2018

Instagram literally went “felt cute but might delete later” #instagramupdate — Basma (@basmahxmde) December 27, 2018

Me trying to leave a like on Instagram after the #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/pWgZlEqn5x — M¥SS KETAmmuort (@LaskuNikolin) December 27, 2018

*me opening up to Instagram and seeing the new update * #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/BlkMpmowyG — iconicdumbassess (@itsniyaofcourse) December 27, 2018