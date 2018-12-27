The Internet Was NOT HAPPY With Instagram's Temporary Update

December 27, 2018
Features

Granted, change is never easy but man oh man were Twitter users hilariously bashing the newest Instagram update that was (luckily) temporary. What was once a tool to help cure bordeom while mindlessly scrolling was THISCLOSE to confusing users by changing how a feed is viewed. Yikes!

Instagram is now back to normal but we're lol'ing at everyone's reactions. Here are some of our favorites:

 

Instagram