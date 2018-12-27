The Internet Was NOT HAPPY With Instagram's Temporary Update
Granted, change is never easy but man oh man were Twitter users hilariously bashing the newest Instagram update that was (luckily) temporary. What was once a tool to help cure bordeom while mindlessly scrolling was THISCLOSE to confusing users by changing how a feed is viewed. Yikes!
Instagram is now back to normal but we're lol'ing at everyone's reactions. Here are some of our favorites:
Me double tapping to like a photo on instagram but it moves to another post #Instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/Y0ekuMFUnW— maia-- (@trustfundaj) December 27, 2018
Snapchat now that the #instagramupdate is a mess pic.twitter.com/1B39JL0MFF— Local Shibe --️-- (@wigsogone) December 27, 2018
Instagram: This new update is much more user friendly.— Owen Boschert (@OwenBoschert) December 27, 2018
Everyone ever to exist:#instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/YbdbHHRv28
Instagram 20 mins after its last update #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/DFiit2ZjdL— shannon (@shannonissad) December 27, 2018
Instagram getting rid of the new update after 15 minutes from the backlash: #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/Qhr9Y1RPmb— Gabriel Hynes (@gabrielhynes123) December 27, 2018
Me laughing at @Instagram for changing Instagram back after everyone went off at them & are now pretending it never happened -- #Instagram #Instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/fqO6EhP1KV— Elise Michelle (@elisemichellex) December 27, 2018
us: pls chronological timelines— --, --, --, --, --, -- (@triviastigma) December 27, 2018
insta: what? insta stories?
us: nonono chronological timelines
insta: did you mean IGTV
us: NO CHRONOLOGICAL TIMELINES
insta: ohhhh you want to scroll horizontally #instagramupdate
How the Instagram update went down #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/Wj4GbCLizN— Matt Black (@matticus_) December 27, 2018
snapchat developers watching instagram slowly ruin their brand #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/XKzA7SGzms— cassidy (@vscomomo) December 27, 2018
Instagram literally went “felt cute but might delete later” #instagramupdate— Basma (@basmahxmde) December 27, 2018
Me trying to leave a like on Instagram after the #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/pWgZlEqn5x— M¥SS KETAmmuort (@LaskuNikolin) December 27, 2018
Instagram making that new update like #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/cpyKp1jSwL— Meg ✨ (@voidkermit) December 27, 2018
@Instagram trying to ignore that the swipe update didn’t just happen: #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/JWw3tcGYCt— mads (@mads_guis) December 27, 2018
*me opening up to Instagram and seeing the new update * #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/BlkMpmowyG— iconicdumbassess (@itsniyaofcourse) December 27, 2018
Old Instagram coming back after #instagramupdate got roasted pic.twitter.com/4opmta6JqT— 6’7- Eleven Inches (@LebandzJames3) December 27, 2018