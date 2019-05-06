Adam Sandler Hosted SNL And It Was Everything

There was a lot of hype entering the weekend for Saturday Night Live.

It was the first time Adam Sandler has returned to host since he left the show back in 1995.

When I say left, I do mean fired. Just weird to say that. How could you fire Adam Sandler and Chris Farley? And everyone else they let go on SNL ... but that's for another time.

I was a little nervous for his return because I wanted him to do well so badly. I wanted it to live up to the hype and him choking would be awful.

Thankfully, he did not disappoint. His tribute to Farley literally had me in tears and the Sandler Family Reunion was one of the ages.

Here's a taste of some of the sketches from Saturday:

Video of Sandler Family Reunion - SNL

Video of Chris Farley Song - SNL