Jack's Best Of 2018

2018 was certainly one for the books. From moving to Cleveland to getting Farley, it was a year of major changes in my life. It's wild looking back on all that happened this year, like, that was this year?! We had an Olympics in 2018?? That feels like years ago, but as they say "time flies when you take lots of naps." So here's a look at the Best Of 2018 (according to me):

Best Movie: Admitedly, I didn't see as many movies as I would have liked to this year. Marvel certainly dominated the box office, I loved Black Panther and what I saw of Avengers: Infinity War (long story...), but my favorite movie of the year had to be Game Night. I thought it was hilarious, and love Jason Bateman.

Best Album: Chromeo's Head Over Heels!! So many gems on this album, and it earned the Funk Lordz their first Grammy nod. Check out Juice, Must Have Been, and Don't Sleep!

Best Q104 Hit: Sit Next To Me by Foster The People

Music Video: John Mayer's video for New Light deserves all the awards.

Saddest Celebrity Passing: Anthony Bourdain. This one hit hard. I was very inspired by his work. Loved all of his shows, and his books as well. He had me wanting to be a professional chef for a while. But then other things worked out...thankfully. I'm no good in the kitchen. That's how great of a writer he was.

TV Show: The Haunting Of Hill House was pretty crazy...that's hard to beat this year. Well played, Netflix.

Athlete: LeBron. I know he left Cleveland and yadda yadda yadda but look at what that dude was able to do in the playoffs last year (by himself) and what he's done for the community here, it was a great year to be King.

Restaurant: My first experience with Greenhouse Tavern. Unreal. The best chicken wings I've ever had...and I've had a lot.