Bulldog vs. Banana Challenge

I've always wanted an English Bulldog. A main reason being I can relate to them. They're chubby, lazy, and funny...it's all familiar. So, when I got Farley it was a dream come true. I've long been obsessed with English Bulldogs and now there's a new internet craze going on where people feed their Bulldog a banana and the results are always hilarious. I'm not sure what it is...are they confused? Something about the banana confuses them and they never know where to bite or what part to eat. Watch my beloved Farley take on the challenge below.

Video of Bulldog vs. Banana (Farley Edition)