LIST: Our Top 104 Songs Of The Decade
It has been an incredible last ten years of music
What a decade its been! From 2010 to 2019, we've had a ton of great music.
Here at Q104, we have taken it upon ourselves to countdown our Top 104 Songs of the past ten years.
Here are our top songs of the decade!
1.
Uptown Funk
Mark Ronson f/ Bruno Mars
2014
2.
Whatever It Takes
Imagine Dragons
2017
3.
Can't Stop the Feeling
Justin Timberlake
2016
4.
Hello
Adele
2011
5.
Perfect
Ed Sheeran
2017
6.
Just The Way You Are
Bruno Mars
2019
7.
Closer
Chainsmokers f/ Halsey
2016
8.
Girls Like You
Maroon 5 f/ Cardi B
2017
9.
Born This Way
Lady Gaga
2011
10.
Shake It Off
Taylor Swift
2014
11.
Shape Of You
Ed Sheeran
2017
12.
Firework
Katy Perry
2010
13.
Love Yourself
Justin Bieber
2015
14.
Shut Up & Dance
Walk The Moon
2014
15.
Give Me A Reason
Pink f/ Nate Reuss
2012
16.
What Makes You Beautiful
One Direction
2014
17.
Thinking Out Loud
Ed Sheeran
2014
18.
Despacito
Luis Fonsi f/ Justin Bieber
2017
19.
All About That Bass
Meghan Trainor
2014
20.
Eastside
Benny Blanco f/ Halsey
2018
21.
Thrift Shop
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
2012
22.
Youngblood
5 Seconds of Summer
2018
23.
Something Just Like This
Chainsmokers f/ Coldplay
2017
24.
Havana
Camila Cabello
2017
25.
Sucker
The Jonas Brothers
2019
26.
Teenage Dream
Katy Perry
2010
27.
Dynamite
Taio Cruz
2010
28.
Locked Out Of Heaven
Bruno Mars
2012
29.
Honey, I'm Good
Andy Grammer
2014
30.
Just Like Fire
Pink
2016
31.
Story Of My Life
One Direction
2013
32.
Blank Space
Taylor Swift
2014
33.
Stronger
Kelly Clarkson
2014
34.
Rolling In the Deep
Adele
2011
35.
Rude
Magic!
2014
36.
Home
Phillip Phillips
2012
37.
Blurred Lines
Robin Thicke
2013
38.
Body Like a Back Road
Sam Hunt
2012
39.
Hey Soul Sister
Train
2010
40.
Speechless
Dan + Shay
2018
41.
Happy
Pharrell Williams
2013
42.
I Knew You Were Trouble
Taylor Swift
2012
43.
Call Me Maybe
Carly Rae Jepsen
2011
44.
DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love
Usher
2010
45.
Royals
Lorde
2013
46.
Style
Taylor Swift
2014
47
Love Lies
Khalid
2018
48.
We Found Love
Rihanna
2011
49.
I Gotta Feeling
Black Eyed Peas
2010
50.
Without Me
Halsey
2016
51.
When I Was Your Man
Bruno Mars
2012
52.
High Hopes
Panic! At The Disco
2019
53.
Moves Like Jagger
Maroon 5 f/ Christina Aguelluera
2011
54.
Party Rock Anthem
LMFAO
2011
55.
Stressed Out
Twenty One Pilots
2015
56.
The Middle
Maren Morris
2018
57.
Believer
Imagine Dragons
2017
58.
Love The Way You Lie
Eminem & Rihanna
2011
59.
Suit & Tie
Justin Timberlake
2012
60.
All of Me
John Legend
2014
61.
Lazy Song
Bruno Mars
2010
62.
Love Me Like You Do
Ellie Goulding
2015
63.
Better Now
Post Malone
2016
64.
Party In The USA
Miley Cyrus
2010
65.
Say You Won't Let Go
James Arthur
2016
66.
Wake Me Up
Avicii
2013
67.
Old Town Road
Lil Nas X
2019
68.
Get Lucky
Daft Punk
2013
69.
Feel It Still
Portugal the Man
2015
70.
There's Nothing Holding Us Back
Shawn Mendes
2017
71.
Somebody I Used To Love
Gotye
2014
72.
Bad Guy
Billie Eilish
2019
73.
Forget You
Cee Lo
2013
74.
Sugar
Maroon 5
2014
75.
Roar
Katy Perry
2013
76.
Give Me Everything
Pitbull f/ Ne-Yo
2011
77.
Stay With Me
Sam Smith
2014
78.
Exe's and Oh's
Elle King
2014
79.
Can't Feel My Face
The Weeknd
2015
80.
Counting Stars
One Republic
2014
81.
Stay
Zedd f/ Alessia Cara
2017
82.
My House
Flo-rida
2015
83.
Tik Tok
Kesha
2010
84.
Bad At Love
Halsey
2018
85.
Hotline Bling
Drake
2015
86.
Edge of Glory
Lady Gaga
2011
87.
Ho Hey
Lumineers
2012
88.
Photograph
Ed Sheeran
2014
89.
California Girls
Katy Perry
2010
90.
Cake By The Ocean
DNCE
2015
91.
Sorry
Justin Bieber
2015
92.
Raise Your Glass
Pink
2010
93.
Fight Song
Rachel Platten
2014
95.
Bang Bang
Jessie J, Ariana Grande
2014
96.
Tequila
Dan + Shay
2018
97.
The Monster
Eminem & Rihanna
2014
98.
We Are Young
fun.
2010
100.
Set Fire To The Rain
Adele
2011
101.
Africa
Weezer
2018
102.
Cruise
Florida Georgia Line
2012
103.
Heathens
Twenty One Pilots
2016
104.
Cheap Thrills
Sia
2015