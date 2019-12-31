LIST: Our Top 104 Songs Of The Decade

It has been an incredible last ten years of music

December 31, 2019
Jack Freeman
What a decade its been! From 2010 to 2019, we've had a ton of great music.

Here at Q104, we have taken it upon ourselves to countdown our Top 104 Songs of the past ten years.

Tune in New Year's Eve starting at 3 pm and ALL DAY New Year's Day for our Top 104 of the Decade countdown.

Here are our top songs of the decade!

1.

Uptown Funk

Mark Ronson f/ Bruno Mars

2014

2.

Whatever It Takes

Imagine Dragons

2017

3.

Can't Stop the Feeling

Justin Timberlake

2016

4.

Hello

Adele

2011

5.

Perfect

Ed Sheeran

2017

6.

Just The Way You Are

Bruno Mars

2019

7.

Closer

Chainsmokers f/ Halsey

2016

8.

Girls Like You

Maroon 5 f/ Cardi B

2017

9.

Born This Way

Lady Gaga

2011

10.

Shake It Off

Taylor Swift

2014

11.

Shape Of You

Ed Sheeran

2017

12.

Firework

Katy Perry

2010

13.

Love Yourself

Justin Bieber

2015

14.

Shut Up & Dance

Walk The Moon

2014

15.

Give Me A Reason

Pink f/ Nate Reuss

2012

16.

What Makes You Beautiful

One Direction

2014

17.

Thinking Out Loud

Ed Sheeran

2014

18.

Despacito

Luis Fonsi f/ Justin Bieber

2017

19.

All About That Bass

Meghan Trainor

2014

20.

Eastside

Benny Blanco f/ Halsey

2018

21.

Thrift Shop

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

2012

22.

Youngblood

5 Seconds of Summer

2018

23.

Something Just Like This

Chainsmokers f/ Coldplay

2017

24.

Havana

Camila Cabello

2017

25.

Sucker

The Jonas Brothers

2019

26.

Teenage Dream

Katy Perry

2010

27.

Dynamite

Taio Cruz

2010

28.

Locked Out Of Heaven

Bruno Mars

2012

29.

Honey, I'm Good

Andy Grammer

2014

30.

Just Like Fire

Pink

2016

31.

Story Of My Life

One Direction

2013

32.

Blank Space

Taylor Swift

2014

33.

Stronger

Kelly Clarkson

2014

34.

Rolling In the Deep

Adele

2011

35.

Rude

Magic!

2014

36.

Home

Phillip Phillips

2012

37.

Blurred Lines

Robin Thicke

2013

38.

Body Like a Back Road

Sam Hunt

2012

39.

Hey Soul Sister

Train

2010

40.

Speechless

Dan + Shay

2018

41.

Happy

Pharrell Williams

2013

42.

I Knew You Were Trouble

Taylor Swift

2012

43.

Call Me Maybe

Carly Rae Jepsen

2011

44.

DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love

Usher

2010

45.

Royals

Lorde

2013

46.

Style

Taylor Swift

2014

47

Love Lies

Khalid

2018

48.

We Found Love

Rihanna

2011

49.

I Gotta Feeling

Black Eyed Peas

2010

50.

Without Me

Halsey

2016

51.

When I Was Your Man

Bruno Mars

2012

52.

High Hopes

Panic! At The Disco

2019

53.

Moves Like Jagger

Maroon 5 f/ Christina Aguelluera

2011

54.

Party Rock Anthem

LMFAO

2011

55.

Stressed Out

Twenty One Pilots

2015

56.

The Middle

Maren Morris

2018

57.

Believer

Imagine Dragons

2017

58.

Love The Way You Lie

Eminem & Rihanna

2011

59.

Suit & Tie

Justin Timberlake

2012

60.

All of Me

John Legend

2014

61.

Lazy Song

Bruno Mars

2010

62.

Love Me Like You Do

Ellie Goulding

2015

63.

Better Now

Post Malone

2016

64.

Party In The USA

Miley Cyrus

2010

65.

Say You Won't Let Go

James Arthur

2016

66.

Wake Me Up

Avicii

2013

67.

Old Town Road

Lil Nas X

2019

68.

Get Lucky

Daft Punk

2013

69.

Feel It Still

Portugal the Man

2015

70.

There's Nothing Holding Us Back

Shawn Mendes

2017

71.

Somebody I Used To Love

Gotye

2014

72.

Bad Guy

Billie Eilish

2019

73.

Forget You

Cee Lo

2013

74.

Sugar

Maroon 5

2014

75.

Roar

Katy Perry

2013

76.

Give Me Everything

Pitbull f/ Ne-Yo

2011

77.

Stay With Me

Sam Smith

2014

78.

Exe's and Oh's

Elle King

2014

79.

Can't Feel My Face

The Weeknd

2015

80.

Counting Stars

One Republic

2014

81.

Stay   

Zedd f/ Alessia Cara

2017

82.

My House

Flo-rida

2015

83.

Tik Tok

Kesha

2010

84.

Bad At Love

Halsey

2018

85.

Hotline Bling

Drake

2015

86.

Edge of Glory

Lady Gaga

2011

87.

Ho Hey

Lumineers

2012

88.

Photograph

Ed Sheeran

2014

89.

California Girls

Katy Perry

2010

90.

Cake By The Ocean

DNCE

2015

91.

Sorry

Justin Bieber

2015

92.

Raise Your Glass

Pink

2010

93.

Fight Song

Rachel Platten

2014

95.

Bang Bang

Jessie J, Ariana Grande

2014

96.

Tequila

Dan + Shay

2018

97.

The Monster

Eminem & Rihanna

2014

98.

We Are Young

fun.

2010

100.

Set Fire To The Rain

Adele

2011

101.

Africa

Weezer

2018

102.

Cruise

Florida Georgia Line

2012

103.

Heathens

Twenty One Pilots

2016

104.

Cheap Thrills

Sia

2015

 

