Jack And Morgan 'Discover' Pinecrest

If you thought they were punny on the show...

July 12, 2019
Jack Freeman
The Jeremiah Show took their broadcast live from Pinecrest in Orange Village on Friday morning to continue to raise 40,000 meals in 40 days.

Thank you to everyone who was a Hunger Hero and donated or stopped by!

Meanwhile, Jack and Morgan wanted to find out what Pinecrest was all about ... so they went on a little adventure to truly 'Discover Pinecrest.'

What they found was very enlightening and very, very punny.

Enjoy this wonderful walk-through of Pinecrest.

